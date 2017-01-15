Evening In The Archives
How cool is this!? You get to dive into history at the Haggin Museum with an Evening in the Archives. Explore old craftsmanship and compare it to today’s work. The evening will shine a spotlight on skilled local artisan’s and shows us how today’s makers’ movement is rooted in the past.
@The Haggin Museum Thursday January 19th 6:30pm – 9:00 pm.
1201 N. Pershing Ave.
Stockton, CA 95203
http://www.hagginmuseum.org
http://www.goodstockca.com
Coats
A Good Day viewer needs your help to give the homeless and hand up before the next big storm! With the help of popular neighborhood app NextDoor people from all over the community are reaching into their closets and giving what they have to keep the homeless warm this winter.
Coats for the Homeless
Drop Off Tonight until 9 p.m.
2408 W. Windrim Ct. Elk Grove
Yoga With The Kings
This week the NBA is focusing on fitness with different classes like yoga with the Kings at Golden 1 Center. It’s all to help raise money for different programs like the Yoga Seed Collective that teaches mindfulness for 5th and 6th graders. We are at Washington Elementary where some of the students are showing us how they do this and use it in their everyday lives.
The Yoga Seed Collective
1400 E st. Sacramento
(916) 978-1367
http://www.theyogaseed.org
Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California are holding “Pink Out Day”, a rally at the State Capitol that brings together legislators, celebrities and a long list of community leaders who are standing in solidarity to protect access for nearly 1 million Californians who know and trust Planned Parenthood to provide sexual and reproductive health care services.
Pink Out Day
Tomorrow: 11:30am – 1:00pm
State Capitol West Steps
http://www.facebook.com/PPactionCA/
Local Football Player
Eleven-year-old Blake Jacobs of Dixon Calif has qualified for the National punt pass and kick competition in Orlando Florida.
http://www.nflppk.com/
M&M Challenge: Chainin’ Up
We always say pack your snow chains if you’re heading to the Sierra in the winter, but do you know how to put them on? We found two people w
ho’ve never done it before – MEL AND MALONEY!
Silva Tires
8020 18th Ave Sacramento, California
(916) 452-5410
https://www.facebook.com/silvatires/
Beer and Coloring
The Art of Beer is happening at the end of this month, but before that, Track 7 wanted to have some fun. For the second year, they are hosting a coloring competition. It’s happening Thursday night and you can win two tickets to the Art of Beer just by being a good colorer or creative.
Art of Beer
McClellan Conference Center
Jan 27
http://www.capitolbeer.com/events
Keeper Wars
Train like the pros! Sac Republic is offering up youth camps and clinics this week.
Upcoming camps & clinics
Jan. 16
MLK holiday all skills clinic
1-3 pm
Ponderosa High School, 3661 Ponderosa Rd. Shingle Springs
Jan. 21
SRFC Keeper Wars
10 am-4 pm
Center High School Stadium
3111 Center Ct. Lane, Antelope
http://Sacrepublicfc.com
Bikes for Kids
For the 5th year in a row, kids who demonstrate good character are awarded with a free bike. 50 bikes are awarded and volunteers, along with the kids, put the bikes together.
50 Bikes for 50 Kids
Presented by the North Natomas TMA
Leadership Summit
High school student Fiona Ross from Sacramento has been selected as one of the 2,500 students who will be attending the Envision Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit in Washington DC, January 18-22. At the Summit, middle, high-school and college students from across the U.S. will gather to participate in Delegations for Change, an experiential education component in which Summit Scholars work together in small-group breakout delegations to generate solutions to real-world challenges that the next president and their generation will face.
Envision
(866) 858-5323
https://www.envisionexperience.com/
Daily List: 3 Reasons Sacramento is a Good Place to Make A New Year’s Resolution
We’re halfway through January – have you already dumped your New Year’s resolutions? Care.com ranked 89 metro areas based on how easy it is to keep them – on the Daily List, why Sacramento ranked a phenomenal #5!
Pop-Up Shop
A local sweet shop is giving back to its fellow small businesses. Mrs. Kay’s Sweet Treats is opening its doors to area businesses looking for a storefront to sell. Each month they’ll feature new area talent. This morning Good Day is live to see who’s first up and why MKST decided to partner up this year.
Mrs. Kay’s Sweet Treats
Open Mon-Sat 7am-6pm,
916.647.9318
MrsKayInfo@gmail.com
http://www.MrsKaysSweetTreats.com
Manly Minute: 4 Things About Cuffing
Is it just me or is there a new, trendy phrase that circulates throughout the continent just long enough to make an impact, but not long enough to make sense? Ghosting, mooning, and now cuffing? What is cuffing and what does “cuffing season” entail? Good news: you’re probably not the only one out there left in the dark. Bad news: if you’re currently not cuffing with someone, you’re probably going to feel the effects of a miserable winter all by yourself.
