Evening In The Archives

How cool is this!? You get to dive into history at the Haggin Museum with an Evening in the Archives. Explore old craftsmanship and compare it to today’s work. The evening will shine a spotlight on skilled local artisan’s and shows us how today’s makers’ movement is rooted in the past.

@The Haggin Museum Thursday January 19th 6:30pm – 9:00 pm.

1201 N. Pershing Ave.

Stockton, CA 95203

http://www.hagginmuseum.org

http://www.goodstockca.com

Coats

A Good Day viewer needs your help to give the homeless and hand up before the next big storm! With the help of popular neighborhood app NextDoor people from all over the community are reaching into their closets and giving what they have to keep the homeless warm this winter.

Coats for the Homeless

Drop Off Tonight until 9 p.m.

2408 W. Windrim Ct. Elk Grove

Yoga With The Kings

This week the NBA is focusing on fitness with different classes like yoga with the Kings at Golden 1 Center. It’s all to help raise money for different programs like the Yoga Seed Collective that teaches mindfulness for 5th and 6th graders. We are at Washington Elementary where some of the students are showing us how they do this and use it in their everyday lives.

The Yoga Seed Collective

1400 E st. Sacramento

(916) 978-1367

http://www.theyogaseed.org

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California are holding “Pink Out Day”, a rally at the State Capitol that brings together legislators, celebrities and a long list of community leaders who are standing in solidarity to protect access for nearly 1 million Californians who know and trust Planned Parenthood to provide sexual and reproductive health care services.

Pink Out Day

Tomorrow: 11:30am – 1:00pm

State Capitol West Steps

http://www.facebook.com/PPactionCA/

Local Football Player

Eleven-year-old Blake Jacobs of Dixon Calif has qualified for the National punt pass and kick competition in Orlando Florida.

http://www.nflppk.com/

M&M Challenge: Chainin’ Up

We always say pack your snow chains if you’re heading to the Sierra in the winter, but do you know how to put them on? We found two people w

ho’ve never done it before – MEL AND MALONEY!

Silva Tires

8020 18th Ave Sacramento, California

(916) 452-5410

https://www.facebook.com/silvatires/

Beer and Coloring

The Art of Beer is happening at the end of this month, but before that, Track 7 wanted to have some fun. For the second year, they are hosting a coloring competition. It’s happening Thursday night and you can win two tickets to the Art of Beer just by being a good colorer or creative.

Art of Beer

McClellan Conference Center

Jan 27

http://www.capitolbeer.com/events

Keeper Wars

Train like the pros! Sac Republic is offering up youth camps and clinics this week.

Upcoming camps & clinics

Jan. 16

MLK holiday all skills clinic

1-3 pm

Ponderosa High School, 3661 Ponderosa Rd. Shingle Springs

Jan. 21

SRFC Keeper Wars

10 am-4 pm

Center High School Stadium

3111 Center Ct. Lane, Antelope

http://Sacrepublicfc.com

Bikes for Kids

For the 5th year in a row, kids who demonstrate good character are awarded with a free bike. 50 bikes are awarded and volunteers, along with the kids, put the bikes together.

50 Bikes for 50 Kids

Presented by the North Natomas TMA

Leadership Summit

High school student Fiona Ross from Sacramento has been selected as one of the 2,500 students who will be attending the Envision Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit in Washington DC, January 18-22. At the Summit, middle, high-school and college students from across the U.S. will gather to participate in Delegations for Change, an experiential education component in which Summit Scholars work together in small-group breakout delegations to generate solutions to real-world challenges that the next president and their generation will face.

Envision

(866) 858-5323

https://www.envisionexperience.com/

Daily List: 3 Reasons Sacramento is a Good Place to Make A New Year’s Resolution

We’re halfway through January – have you already dumped your New Year’s resolutions? Care.com ranked 89 metro areas based on how easy it is to keep them – on the Daily List, why Sacramento ranked a phenomenal #5!

Pop-Up Shop

A local sweet shop is giving back to its fellow small businesses. Mrs. Kay’s Sweet Treats is opening its doors to area businesses looking for a storefront to sell. Each month they’ll feature new area talent. This morning Good Day is live to see who’s first up and why MKST decided to partner up this year.

Mrs. Kay’s Sweet Treats

Open Mon-Sat 7am-6pm,

916.647.9318

MrsKayInfo@gmail.com

http://www.MrsKaysSweetTreats.com

Manly Minute: 4 Things About Cuffing

Is it just me or is there a new, trendy phrase that circulates throughout the continent just long enough to make an impact, but not long enough to make sense? Ghosting, mooning, and now cuffing? What is cuffing and what does “cuffing season” entail? Good news: you’re probably not the only one out there left in the dark. Bad news: if you’re currently not cuffing with someone, you’re probably going to feel the effects of a miserable winter all by yourself.

