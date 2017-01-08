Truckee River Expected To Surpass Levels Not Seen Since 2005

TRUCKEE, Calif. (CBS13) – Heavy rain expected in the Sierra on Sunday has many people in the region preparing for massive flooding along the Truckee River.

“I can’t remember what year it was but way back we had a lot of flooding,” said Lisa Coronado-Smith, who lives near the river.

She joined several others in Truckee who made a stop at Mountain Hardware and Sports for essentials like ice scrapers, shovels, and washer fluid.

With a flood warning in effect, several local resorts plan to close on Sunday. Alpine Meadows Resort, Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, and Sugar Bowl Resort will all be closed on Sunday because of the weather.

Back in 2005, the area saw major flooding when the river crested at 7.1 feet. On Sunday, the forecast predicts the water will rise to 7.2 feet. Flood stage for the area is 4.5 feet.

“I haven’t seen this kind of snowfall and precipitation in the four years that I’ve been here,” said Jeff Barbrie.

One of the concerns for locals is what flooding might do to the bridges that connect Highway 89 with the homes on the other side of the river. Rising flood water could make them inaccessible to locals. But Brendan McCurdy told CBS13 he’s not too worried about that.

“I think even if the water gets that high, the bridge will stand up,” he said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”

He and his friend Jeff Barbrie rent homes just above the Truckee River but the two didn’t feel the need to do much preparation outside of the house.

“I got reassurance from the property manager saying that it’s not going to come up over the bank. Even in 1997, it didn’t hit this level so if we need to, we got a couple of rafts in the garage and we’ll escape that way,” Barbrie said.

The friends did stock up on food and plan to spend the weekend outside on the grill! Even in 35 degrees, McCurdy said he’s not cold.

“Back in Florida, it was Hurricane parties, I guess this a flood party,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes.”’