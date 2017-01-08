Officials: Extreme Avalanche Danger At All Elevations

BLUE CANYON (CBS13) – Officials are warning that avalanche danger is extreme at all elevations.

Avalanche danger is extreme above the treeline, near the treeline and below the treeline, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center Sunday morning. Wet snow fell and is expected as to continue into the day.

Today the avalanche danger is: EXTREME https://t.co/9Ts22zU7Gs — Sierra Avy Center (@sierraavalanche) January 8, 2017

Wet slab, deep slab and wind slab avalanches could happen, as well as loose wet avalanches.

Officials warn that avalanches could run farther than expected and involve nearly the entire snowpack.

Most Sierra ski resorts say they will be closed on Sunday, including: Bear Valley, Heavenly, Sugar Bowl, Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows, Sierra at Tahoe, Donner Ski Ranch, Homewood, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Northstar.