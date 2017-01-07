Farmers’ Market

It’s considered one of California’s oldest and most successful markets, and it’s Held every Saturday year-round.

Downtown Stockton Asian Farmers’ Market

Under Crosstown Freeway at El Dorado St.

Every Saturday

Open until 11 a.m.

Vienna Nursing Calendar Girls

The Vienna residents are always looking for ways to be involved and active in the community. One afternoon, after several ladies had been especially complimentary of a very handsome officer’s help, the idea evolved that they needed to do a calendar bringing residents and officers together.

Vienna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

800 S Ham Ln.

Lodi

(209) 368-7141

http://www.ViennaNursingRehab.com

http://www.Facebook.com/viennanursingrehab

http://www.LOELcenter.net

What’s New In Lodi?

Tina is checking out a new restaurant in Lodi called Franco’s Kitchen.

Franco’s Kitchen

10 West Oak Street

Lodi

209.400.7164

http://www.francoskitchen.com

SacFit Sacramento

They’re hosting registration for their season opener that begins today! To help them kick it off, Nha is meeting athlete Brad Doyle who, at 50 years old, lost 100 pounds and qualified for THE Boston Marathon.

SaFit

Training Sessions: Jan. 7th-April 29th

(916) 722-3481

http://www.sacfit.com

Run Benefitting ALS

More than 700 Sacramento-area residents and training athletes are expecting to wind through the Miners Ravine Trail for the Lou Gehrig Roseville Run for a Cure, benefiting The ALS Association Greater Sacramento Chapter.

Lou Gehrig Roseville Run for a Cure

Sculpture Park in Roseville

Today: 9am

http://www.lougehrigrunroseville.com

http://www.alssac.org

Running

Deciding on your New Year’s resolution? Today you can go to Fleet Feet Sports and check out the Resolution Rally.

Resolution Rally

Fleet Feet Sacramento

2311 J Street

Today: 9am-11am

(916) 442-3338

http://www.fleetfeetsacramento.com

Sac Fashion Model Casting

Sacramento Fashion Week kicks off in February, but this weekend, Cast Images Talent Agency has teamed up with Arden mall

for a model casting for Fashion Week!

Runway Model Casting

Arden Fair Mall

Today & Tomorrow: 11am-2pm

http://www.sacfashionweek.com

TravelZoo

If you’re looking to plan the perfect getaway look no further! Gabe is back with this weekend’s travel treasures from TravelZoo!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento

Toy Scout Joel Magee

Today until Monday, local residents can bring their vintage toys and collectibles to the Sacramento Vintage Toy Buying Show to sell them! Think Antique Roadshow meets Vintage Barbie!!! America’s Toy Scout Joel Magee is ready to buy Star Wars, G.I. Joes, Barbie Dolls, Beatles Memorabilia, Disneyland posters, and most toys pre-1980.

Sacramento Vintage Toy Buying Show

10683 White Rock Road

Rancho Cordova

Today- Jan. 9th: 9:30am-5pm

http://AmericasToyScout.com

Sweet 16 Masquerade Ball

This morning we’re meeting one young teenager whose birthday wish is to host a Masquerade Ball that help’s others. Marina Hutchinson is a sophomore in high school and today is her 16th Birthday. Her wish for her sweet 16 was to give back by doing a fundraiser for the children of Moose Heart Child City & School Inc.

Masquerade Ball for Moose Heart Child City & School

Roseville Moose Lodge

Tonight: 5pm-9:30pm

For Donations & Tickets: (916) 300-1787

http://www.mooseheart.org

Wine Pairings

Baiocchi Wines shows us some new food and wine pairings we haven’t thought of before. Start the new year eating and drinking amazing food and wine!

Baiocchi Wines

82 Main St, Sutter Creek

(209) 267-5523

http://www.baiocchiwines.com

Podcast

“Chew On This: A Nerds United Podcast” is available on iTunes, Google Play Music and YouTube.

https://patreon.com/chewonthispodcast

Actor William Shewfelt

William recently became part of the Power Rangers family on Nickelodeon’s brand new show Power Rangers Ninja Steel, which premieres January 21.

Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Premieres: Jan. 21st on Nickelodeon

http://www.williamshewfelt.com

Instagram: williamshewfelt

Getting a ‘New’ Body

With the New Year finally here, many people have set their resolutions to get fit. But how many of us need help keeping our resolutions? This morning we’re meeting Heidi Moneymaker, actress and one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stuntwomen (She is Scarlett Johansson’s stuntwoman in “The Avengers”) and Lisa Paul-Newman, a fitness personality and mother of two. They’ll show you how to live the life you want with the body you deserve.

Fierce Lotus

@fiercelotus

http://www.fiercelotus.com