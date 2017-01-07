Farmers’ Market
It’s considered one of California’s oldest and most successful markets, and it’s Held every Saturday year-round.
Downtown Stockton Asian Farmers’ Market
Under Crosstown Freeway at El Dorado St.
Every Saturday
Open until 11 a.m.
Visit website
Vienna Nursing Calendar Girls
The Vienna residents are always looking for ways to be involved and active in the community. One afternoon, after several ladies had been especially complimentary of a very handsome officer’s help, the idea evolved that they needed to do a calendar bringing residents and officers together.
Vienna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
800 S Ham Ln.
Lodi
(209) 368-7141
http://www.ViennaNursingRehab.com
http://www.Facebook.com/viennanursingrehab
http://www.LOELcenter.net
What’s New In Lodi?
Tina is checking out a new restaurant in Lodi called Franco’s Kitchen.
Franco’s Kitchen
10 West Oak Street
Lodi
209.400.7164
http://www.francoskitchen.com
SacFit Sacramento
They’re hosting registration for their season opener that begins today! To help them kick it off, Nha is meeting athlete Brad Doyle who, at 50 years old, lost 100 pounds and qualified for THE Boston Marathon.
SaFit
Training Sessions: Jan. 7th-April 29th
(916) 722-3481
http://www.sacfit.com
Run Benefitting ALS
More than 700 Sacramento-area residents and training athletes are expecting to wind through the Miners Ravine Trail for the Lou Gehrig Roseville Run for a Cure, benefiting The ALS Association Greater Sacramento Chapter.
Lou Gehrig Roseville Run for a Cure
Sculpture Park in Roseville
Today: 9am
http://www.lougehrigrunroseville.com
http://www.alssac.org
Running
Deciding on your New Year’s resolution? Today you can go to Fleet Feet Sports and check out the Resolution Rally.
Resolution Rally
Fleet Feet Sacramento
2311 J Street
Today: 9am-11am
(916) 442-3338
http://www.fleetfeetsacramento.com
Sac Fashion Model Casting
Sacramento Fashion Week kicks off in February, but this weekend, Cast Images Talent Agency has teamed up with Arden mall
for a model casting for Fashion Week!
Runway Model Casting
Arden Fair Mall
Today & Tomorrow: 11am-2pm
http://www.sacfashionweek.com
TravelZoo
If you’re looking to plan the perfect getaway look no further! Gabe is back with this weekend’s travel treasures from TravelZoo!
http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento
Toy Scout Joel Magee
Today until Monday, local residents can bring their vintage toys and collectibles to the Sacramento Vintage Toy Buying Show to sell them! Think Antique Roadshow meets Vintage Barbie!!! America’s Toy Scout Joel Magee is ready to buy Star Wars, G.I. Joes, Barbie Dolls, Beatles Memorabilia, Disneyland posters, and most toys pre-1980.
Sacramento Vintage Toy Buying Show
10683 White Rock Road
Rancho Cordova
Today- Jan. 9th: 9:30am-5pm
http://AmericasToyScout.com
Sweet 16 Masquerade Ball
This morning we’re meeting one young teenager whose birthday wish is to host a Masquerade Ball that help’s others. Marina Hutchinson is a sophomore in high school and today is her 16th Birthday. Her wish for her sweet 16 was to give back by doing a fundraiser for the children of Moose Heart Child City & School Inc.
Masquerade Ball for Moose Heart Child City & School
Roseville Moose Lodge
Tonight: 5pm-9:30pm
For Donations & Tickets: (916) 300-1787
http://www.mooseheart.org
Wine Pairings
Baiocchi Wines shows us some new food and wine pairings we haven’t thought of before. Start the new year eating and drinking amazing food and wine!
Baiocchi Wines
82 Main St, Sutter Creek
(209) 267-5523
http://www.baiocchiwines.com
Podcast
“Chew On This: A Nerds United Podcast” is available on iTunes, Google Play Music and YouTube.
https://patreon.com/chewonthispodcast
Actor William Shewfelt
William recently became part of the Power Rangers family on Nickelodeon’s brand new show Power Rangers Ninja Steel, which premieres January 21.
Power Rangers Ninja Steel
Premieres: Jan. 21st on Nickelodeon
http://www.williamshewfelt.com
Instagram: williamshewfelt
Getting a ‘New’ Body
With the New Year finally here, many people have set their resolutions to get fit. But how many of us need help keeping our resolutions? This morning we’re meeting Heidi Moneymaker, actress and one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stuntwomen (She is Scarlett Johansson’s stuntwoman in “The Avengers”) and Lisa Paul-Newman, a fitness personality and mother of two. They’ll show you how to live the life you want with the body you deserve.
Fierce Lotus
@fiercelotus
http://www.fiercelotus.com