2 Car Theft Suspects Caught, 1 Remains At Large After Police Chase In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have apprehended two of three auto theft suspects after a chase led police to a South Natomas shopping center.

The scene is near San Juan and Truxel Road.

Sacramento police say two suspects ran away from a vehicle that was being chased by authorities.

A third suspect has already been caught.

A police helicopter in the area can be heard announcing that authorities are looking for two armed suspects on the loose. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol are helping with the suspect search.

UPDATE: 1 Male suspect still outstanding, officers continuing to search the surrounding area. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 3, 2017