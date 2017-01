Salsa dance lovers can audition this weekend to perform at a March Kings game. We had the organizers in the studio to teach us some moves and tell us about how viewers can get in on the process.

Dance Studio 18

2840 Auburn Blvd.

Sacramento

Saturday

11am-2pm

916-214-2115

http://www.dancestudio18.com/

http://www.facebook.com/dancestudio18