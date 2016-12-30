Free Hair And Make-up

Want to look fabulous for New Year’s Eve tonight? Whether you are hitting the town or staying in, your pictures are going to look great with the help of Carrie B Mac salon. She has a team ready to get you glamified with hair and makeup all morning long!!! We are at Krazy Mary’s getting you looking good!

Carrie Bmac Hair Studio

3330 Folsom Boulevard

Sacramento Ca 95816

916-542-2616

Old Sac NYE

Starting tonight people are invited to the biggest, admission-free New Year’s party as the 2016 Sky Spectacular returns to Old Sacramento’s waterfront!/

New Year’s Eve Celebration

Old Sacramento

Tonight: 6pm

Fireworks: 9pm

http://nyesacramento.com

Bullock Garage Lock

With theft on the rise in our area, it is never a bad idea to be too safe when protecting your home. Luckily there is a new garage protector that will keep people from being able to enter your garage.

http://Facebook.com/bullockgaragelocks

Crocker Noon Year’s Eve

It’s time to celebrate New Years at noon! No, that’s not a typo! Today the Crocker Art Museum is bringing back their high-energy New Year’s party for families!! Now one of Sacramento’s major annual traditions, families can countdown to the new year at noon at this fun and free celebration.

Crocker Art Museum

Today: 10am-2pm

FREE

https://www.crockerart.org/event/1179/2016-12-31

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/noon-years-eve/

Giant Gingerbread Destroy

Several pounds of candy, two dozens donuts, 25 batches of frosting and four days later, a nearly five-feet-tall gingerbread house. It only took about 30 regular gingerbread recipes to make, but the edible dream has come true for local YouTubers, Tate and Scott Lovett and now it’s time to take it down.

YouTube.com/TateLovett

TATE & SCOTTS 4 FOOT EDIBLE GINGERBREAD HOUSE

New Years Eve at TopGolf

Can a Deuce golf? This morning we’re finding out! This year for the first time, Topgolf Roseville is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash! People can enjoy an epic night of fun, an abundant amount of glow sticks, and other glow-y things. Skip the crowded bar scene and reserve an all-inclusive bay package for your group that includes party favors and unlimited Topgolf.

TopGolf

Roseville

NYE Party Tonight: 9pm-1am

(916) 200-1002

http://www.topgolf.com/

NYE at the Hyatt Regency

It’s time to ring in the New Year in style at the Hyatt Regency with NOW 100.5 FM and Mix 96 at Sacramento’s largest New Year’s Eve Party!!

http://hyattnye2017.eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve Cocktails

It’s New Year’s Eve, which means at all of the parties and at midnight hundreds of thousands of people will be popping open the bubbly! This morning Wendy is at our favorite store, Bevmo! checking out the best New Year’s Eve bubbly options you should be drinking to ring in 2017!

BevMo! Sacramento Midtown

1700 J St.

(916) 502-9927

http://www.bevmo.com

Hangover Juices w/Dom

The new year begins tomorrow, which means everybody wants to get 2017 started on a great note. The only problem is, we also want to end this past year with a fun night of drinking and partying. It may seem difficult to get the best of both worlds. Luckily, there’s a natural way to revitalize your body and feel great, even after a rough night.

http://www.rebootwithjoe.com/juices-to-help-a-hangover/

New Year’s Fashion Tips

It’s New Year’s Eve and if you’re looking for some outfit ideas and make-up tips then Owner & Editor of Libier.Com, Libier Reynolds, is in the studio showing us how stressful getting ready tonight doesn’t have to be for all you ladies!

Libier Reynolds

Instagram: @libierreynolds

http://libierreynolds.com

http://www.Libier.Com

http://projectsacramento.com/fashioned/

Author of “Grandma Shouldn’t Stink”

This morning we’re meeting local author Laurel Manzola who just released her brand new book, “Grandma’s Shouldn’t Stink.” Laurel decided to write this children’s book after she quit smoking so she could live a longer and more meaningful life for her grandchildren.

http://Facebook.com/FreetaFlyaway

Available on Amazon

https://www.facebook.com/laurelsbooks/

99-Cent Chili Cheese Fries

Starting this weekend, Wienerschnitzel is kicking off the New Year with 99-Cent Chili Cheese Fries! All day long on Sunday, January 1, fans can load up on the chain’s famous Chili Cheese Fries for just 99-Cents each! Featuring a heaping mound of perfectly golden French Fries topped with Wienerschnitzel’s secret recipe Chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese, Chili Cheese Fries have been a fan favorite since they debuted on the original menu in 1961.

http://www.wienerschnitzel.com/locations

http://www.facebook.com/wienerschnitzel

http://www.instagram.com/wienerschnitzel

http://www.twitter.com/wienerschnitzel