The Great Pantry Cleanout

Out with the old and in with the new and healthy foods in 2017! Time for the Great Pantry Clean Out with the help of a local wellness coach! Stephanie Dodds is raiding Mel’s Pantry.

Balanced and Blessed

http://www.balancedandblessed.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/BalancedandBlessed

https://www.facebook.com/balancedandblessed/

Life Coach: Holiday Sadness

It’s supposed to be a happy time of year, but many people can’t get over a feeling of sadness. Local Life Coach and mentor Cynthia Bazin will address the post-Christmas letdown, and the expectations for the New Year that some find overwhelming.

Cynthia Bazin

SmartChic Premier Mentoring

(702) 810-2621

http://smartchic.me/

Placer SPCA

Free adoptions through 12/31!

http://placerspca.org/adopt/

Get Peel’d Healthy New Year

Brandy Neth has a passion for making healthy food an accessible and easy option for all people. She will join us in studio to make a healthy recipe and let us know about her juice and healthy meal programs.

49 Bicentennial Circle

Sacramento

http://www.getpeeld.com/

Soccer Stars

A couple of soccer stars are heading to the World Youth Cup!

https://www.gofundme.com/alyssatogothia

I’m Cute, Adopt Me!

It’s time to meet another adoptable pet from the Sacramento SPCA!

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Burgess Brothers BBQ

Jonathan and Matthew Burgess OF Burgess Brothers’ Burgers will be in studio making waffles with their special cornbread mix and fried chicken strips which will be drizzled with their new sauce called the banging sauce.

http://www.burgessbrothersburgers.com/