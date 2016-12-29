Parking Meters Bring Frustration, Tickets In Downtown Sacramento

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

Follow Good Day on Facebook | Instagram

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More frustrations are building over downtown parking in Sacramento.

“We are getting in the car thinking we’re going to go home and call it a night and as soon as I started the car I heard, ‘Josh you got a ticket!'”

The only thing worse than getting a parking ticket is getting one when you think you did nothing wrong.

“You want to scream a little and maybe bang on some doors down at City Hall,” said Josh Croft.

He parked in the 3-hour-plus area off Front Street.

ALSO READ: Man Found Dead In SUV That Had Pile Of Parking Tickets On It

“One to 3 hours is a $1.75,” he read off the meter.

He inserted his credit card just after 6:40 and paid $4.25.

If you do the math, he should’ve had 2 hours and 25 minutes, giving him until after 9 p.m. to retrieve his car.

“We got back to the car at about 8:45,” he said.

The ticket was issued at 8:20 p.m.

The city said malfunctions can happen, but if you ever have any issues, call 311 and contest the ticket online.

But what if you paid with coins like other drivers?

RELATED: After Hours Change, Vandals Target Downtown Sacramento Parking Signs

“I’m scared to use my credit card and these machines with all the credit card fraud going on,” said Crystal Guevera while putting coins in the parking meter.

Croft believes without a paper trail he’d be out of luck.

“My friend with me that night said she takes pictures of her parking meters, but that’s a tedious task,” he said.

The city wasn’t aware of any glitches in the meter but will investigate Croft’s claim to find a resolution.

“My main thing was, how many other people are doing their due diligence and paying the meter, but then coming to a citation and unknowingly paying and thinking they did something wrong?” he said.

If this has happened to you, report it to the city first, so they can fix the problem.