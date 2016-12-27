Recipe From Home

We are learning to make some treats for the holidays!

Roxie’s Party Pretzel Bark

Ingredients :

1 bag of pretzels

Melting Chocolate

Nuts

Melt chocolates, stir in pretzels and nuts, spread onto parchment lined baking sheet and let firm up about an hour (I’ll have some done for the magic of tv 😉)

Break into pieces and enjoy!

Roxie’s Rockin Ritz

Ritz crackers

Various melting chocolates

Peanut butter

Sprinkles

Spread peanut butter on several Ritz, Dip Ritz in the melted chocolate, set onto parchment paper to avoid sticking add nuts or sprinkles, let set for about an hour. Try to remember to Share!

Again I’ll have premade ones for the crew to bring back to studio as well as some other candy.

El Dorado County Pet Adoptions

It’s the last week of free pet adoptions at local shelters! We’ll check in with the folks at the El Dorado County Animal Services and see how it’s going and give a last push for these pets, and meet the local business couple who’s behind this generous gift of a Home for the Holidays!

Free Pet Adoptions Thru 12/31!

El Dorado County Animal Services

(530) 621-5795

El Dorado County Animal Services

http://www.edcgov.us/Government/HHSA/PressReleases/2016/Free_Pet_Adoptions_in_December_2016.aspx

TraveLite RV Rentals

http://www.travellitervrentals.com/

New Mom Baby Baskets

As local women and teens spend the holidays preparing to become new moms in the coming year, the Sacramento Life Center is holding its annual Baby Basket Drive through Dec. 31 so it can continue to provide a basket of needed items to every patient who gives birth in 2017.

Baby Basket Drive through 12/31

Sacramento Life Center

http://www.saclife.org

Best Place To Work

Glassdoor awarded Aegis Living as one of the op 50 best places to work. If you work there, in March you have the chance to win one of 10 trips. One employee we will meet won a trip to Maui, And in July they give away a car and in September they give away 11 cash prizes. And that’s just the beginning.

Aegis Living Carmichael

4050 Walnut Ave, Carmichael

(916) 972-1313

http://www.aegisliving.com/aegis-living-of-carmichael/

Malt & Mash

Mat N Mash is the newest offering from the restaurant group behind the newly remodled Crawdad’s on the River and El Rey. We have the executive chef in studio making burgers and potato cakes.

715 K St. Sacramento Ca 95814

Phone: 916-476-4403

http://www.maltmash.com