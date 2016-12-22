Holiday Light Show

For many years, Rick starts his Christmas celebration super early! He starts decorating his house weeks before the holidays and now his house and all the lights are in full swing.

http://www.rickslights.com

New Car, Empty Trunk

He’s called the “Macyver” of Good Day! Camera guy Scott Zentner packs everything but the kitchen sink into the live truck every day. Seriously, he’s the guy you want when there’s a zombie apocalypse.

Empty Trunk Essentials

Flashlight

Flares/Reflective Triangles

Spare Tire or Fix-a-Flat

First Aid Kit

Jumper Cables

Change of Clothes

Jacket or Poncho

Water

Snacks

Cash

Pencil & Paper

Umbrella

Gloves

Moving Blanket

Fire Extinguisher

Carpet Samples

Old Cell Phone

Duct Tape

Optional :

Tire Guage

Multi-Tool

Mylar Blanket

USB Charger

Maps

Check This Out

Need to make a last minute run to Toys R Us, Target or Walmart? Don’t pass up these fun new items from Mattel.

http://shop.mattel.com/shop

Spice Up Food

Winter foods can sometimes get a little boring! This morning Wendy will be showing us how to spice up comfort foods.

http://www.noodles.com

Facebook: noodlesandcompany

Twitter: @noodlescompany

Instagram: @noodlescompany

The Nutcracker in Oak Park

The Nutcracker in Oak Park (NIOP) is a fundraiser for the Natalia Johnson Conservatory of Ballet and Dance (NJC). Funds raised go toward dance attire, shoes, supplies, studio maintenance/upkeep and scholarships for deserving dance students in Sacramento and Oakland.

Tonight & Tomorrow, 7pm: Sat 2pm

4625 44th St., Oak Park

Kasbah

Kasbah is a Midtown staple that recently had a change of ownership. The new owners, Debbie and Tanya, have updated the menu and recipes to be more authentic to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine.

2115 J Street

Sacramento

916.442.4388

http://www.kasbahlounge.com/

I’m Cute, Adopt Me!

Time to meet another adoptable pet from the Sacramento SPCA!

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Kings Holiday Sale

Have a Kings Fan in the Family? You’re in luck, the team has some great specials and new gear for the holidays. We’re checking what they have to offer.

Today: 9am – 9pm

Select Items, 70% OFF – Plus Holiday Attire

Dudeoir: Holiday Edition

It’s the gift that keeps on giving! The Dudeoir International Superstar El Dorado Hills Bail Bondsman Joshua Varozza is back with a holiday collection!

Artistic Photography by Tami

530.409.8567

http://www.godblessamericadudeoir.com/

http://www.artisticphotographybytami.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Artistic-Photography-by-Tami-190637041791/?fref=ts

Emigh Hardware

3555 El Camino Ave

Sacramento, CA 95821

(916) 482-1900

http://emigh.com/

Build A Better You: Yoga On The Go

Local yoga teacher is a part of a yoga-on-demand online community with daily inspiration and access to classes for yogis of all levels and styles.

http://www.stephynow.com/videos/

https://oneoeight.com/

Holiday Salon

A local salon gets into the holiday spirit while supporting local artists!

Shaft Salon

1033 S St., Sacramento

916.833.3615

https://www.facebook.com/shaftsalon/

Manly Minute – Cleaning Your Baseball Cap

After a couple years of heavy use, my filthy baseball caps have been known to simply find their way to the trash rather than be washed. I’d tried the folk-lore-ish top-rack-of-the-dishwasher route, but it had never yielded great results for me. The hats came out misshapen, seemingly discolored, and only partially cleaned.

http://www.artofmanliness.com/2016/09/08/how-to-clean-a-baseball-cap/