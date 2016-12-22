Holiday Light Show
For many years, Rick starts his Christmas celebration super early! He starts decorating his house weeks before the holidays and now his house and all the lights are in full swing.
http://www.rickslights.com
New Car, Empty Trunk
He’s called the “Macyver” of Good Day! Camera guy Scott Zentner packs everything but the kitchen sink into the live truck every day. Seriously, he’s the guy you want when there’s a zombie apocalypse.
Empty Trunk Essentials
Flashlight
Flares/Reflective Triangles
Spare Tire or Fix-a-Flat
First Aid Kit
Jumper Cables
Change of Clothes
Jacket or Poncho
Water
Snacks
Cash
Pencil & Paper
Umbrella
Gloves
Moving Blanket
Fire Extinguisher
Carpet Samples
Old Cell Phone
Duct Tape
Optional :
Tire Guage
Multi-Tool
Mylar Blanket
USB Charger
Maps
Need to make a last minute run to Toys R Us, Target or Walmart? Don’t pass up these fun new items from Mattel.
http://shop.mattel.com/shop
Spice Up Food
Winter foods can sometimes get a little boring! This morning Wendy will be showing us how to spice up comfort foods.
http://www.noodles.com
Facebook: noodlesandcompany
Twitter: @noodlescompany
Instagram: @noodlescompany
The Nutcracker in Oak Park
The Nutcracker in Oak Park (NIOP) is a fundraiser for the Natalia Johnson Conservatory of Ballet and Dance (NJC). Funds raised go toward dance attire, shoes, supplies, studio maintenance/upkeep and scholarships for deserving dance students in Sacramento and Oakland.
Tonight & Tomorrow, 7pm: Sat 2pm
4625 44th St., Oak Park
Kasbah
Kasbah is a Midtown staple that recently had a change of ownership. The new owners, Debbie and Tanya, have updated the menu and recipes to be more authentic to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine.
2115 J Street
Sacramento
916.442.4388
http://www.kasbahlounge.com/
I’m Cute, Adopt Me!
Time to meet another adoptable pet from the Sacramento SPCA!
Sacramento SPCA
6201 Florin Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Kings Holiday Sale
Have a Kings Fan in the Family? You’re in luck, the team has some great specials and new gear for the holidays. We’re checking what they have to offer.
Today: 9am – 9pm
Select Items, 70% OFF – Plus Holiday Attire
Dudeoir: Holiday Edition
It’s the gift that keeps on giving! The Dudeoir International Superstar El Dorado Hills Bail Bondsman Joshua Varozza is back with a holiday collection!
Artistic Photography by Tami
530.409.8567
http://www.godblessamericadudeoir.com/
http://www.artisticphotographybytami.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Artistic-Photography-by-Tami-190637041791/?fref=ts
Emigh Hardware
3555 El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
(916) 482-1900
http://emigh.com/
Build A Better You: Yoga On The Go
Local yoga teacher is a part of a yoga-on-demand online community with daily inspiration and access to classes for yogis of all levels and styles.
http://www.stephynow.com/videos/
https://oneoeight.com/
Holiday Salon
A local salon gets into the holiday spirit while supporting local artists!
Shaft Salon
1033 S St., Sacramento
916.833.3615
https://www.facebook.com/shaftsalon/
Manly Minute – Cleaning Your Baseball Cap
After a couple years of heavy use, my filthy baseball caps have been known to simply find their way to the trash rather than be washed. I’d tried the folk-lore-ish top-rack-of-the-dishwasher route, but it had never yielded great results for me. The hats came out misshapen, seemingly discolored, and only partially cleaned.
http://www.artofmanliness.com/2016/09/08/how-to-clean-a-baseball-cap/