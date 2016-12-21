Daily List: 3 Resolutions Worth Making
Roughly 45% of Americans make New Year’s Resolutions each January – most of them have to do with starting or ending a particular behavior like stopping smoking, or starting exercising. But on the Daily List this morning, three resolutions that will improve your financial health!
https://wallethub.com/blog/financial-new-years-resolutions/9202/
Ukrainian Bell Carol
In Yuba City, a team of four sisters who started playing the piano at a very young age and their instructor who’s been teaching for more than 50 years recently started practicing a brand new song, “Ukrainian Bell Carol.” Now they are ready to perform – live – for us!
http://www.costumesbyloretta.com
Care Packages for our Troops
Donate Today, 9am – 1pm
8795 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
Dishin’ With Tina
Papa Urb’s Grill
331 E. Weber Ave.
Stockton
209.227.8144
Take The Best Photos Ever
A local pro photographer teaches us some simple tips and shows off what tools can help you fake your photo-snapping skills with the best of them!!
http://www.englephoto.com
http://www.actioncamera.com
Holiday Treats
The holidays are not complete without sweets! Cupcake Magic is letting us into their busy kitchen as they prepare all kinds of desserts for the holidays.
http://www.cupcake-magic.com/
Manly Minute – Why Women Don’t Ask Men Out
To the chagrin of many men (and even some women, too), it seems to be widely accepted that it’s a man’s job to make the first move in a romantic context. From everything from walking up to women in bars through to proposing date ideas, it seems like we overwhelmingly expect men to do the leg work in this area. Why it that, though?
http://www.askmen.com/dating/heidi/29_dating_girl.html