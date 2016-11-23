Good Day is on!  Watch LIVE | Video library | Learn more about today's segments

Manly Minute: Prep Your Stomach for Turkey

November 23, 2016 1:17 PM By Ken Rudulph
Filed Under: Manly, turkey

Thanksgiving dinner is a big meal; between the turkey, all the sides, and a slew of different pies, it can be a lot to consume in one sitting. So how do you prepare your stomach so you can eat the maximum amount possible? Do you eat something big a couple days before to stretch your stomach? Here’s what the number one competitive eater in the world does to prepare.
Read more

More from Ken Rudulph
Comments

One Comment

  1. Jerry says:
    December 10, 2016 at 1:47 pm

    I would eat a ton of sushi, that way you can get your stomach stretched out but your not consuming that many calories. At least relatively not that many calories haha.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live