Guide To Sacramento’s Public Transportation

1225 R St.
Sacramento, CA 95816
(916) 321-2877
www.sacrt.com
Way back in 1973, the transportation system in Sacramento was known as the Sacramento Transit Authority. That changed in April of that year, when Regional Transit took over. The mode of transport was by bus. Over the years, those buses were joined by the addition of light rail trains. There are now 38.6 miles of rail serving the Sacramento area, covering 418 square miles. The light rail stations, 50 of them, cover most of where you want to go. The system runs 365 days a year, covers over 1.7 million miles per year and is a comfortable way to ride to either your destination or to a stop where you can transfer to another biggie in the system, the buses.
An important part of the transit system, and one that carries a lot of the transit riders, buses are on continuous duty in Sacramento. There are multiple lines, all identified by color, that serve all of the nooks and crannies of Sacramento. The buses are timed to meet the light rail trains, making for a robust transit system. There are 272 buses that service 3,674 bus stops. Over 57,725 people ride the buses every day. The entire Regional Transit system is easy to use and can get you around Sacramento in no time.
350 Industrial Way
Woodland, CA 95776
(530) 666-2877
www.yolobus.com
Heading to the Sacramento International Airport? No car? No fear. The Yolo County Transportation District provides bus service to the airport. It will bring you back to Sacramento too. From two locations in downtown Sacramento, L and 13th and L and 6th, board the bus and head out of town. Yolo bus runs seven days a week. Not surprisingly, the Yolo bus times allow for connections to the Sacramento Regional Transit buses and trains.
401 I St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
(800) 872-7245
www.amtrak.com
Riding the rails has been a large part of Sacramento history, from the beginning until now. The train is a wonderful way to travel. Perhaps it’s a day trip to Davis or down to the Bay Area. Amtrak will get you there in style and comfort. Want to go to Tahoe or Reno? For Tahoe, take the train to Truckee, then use the bus system to travel around the basin. Reno is just another stop past Tahoe. Put your feet up, read, use the on-board wi-fi or just day dream as your silver bullet transports you to San Francisco, where you can explore without the very big hassle of where to park your car. It’s just a cool way to ride.
