Email: gooddaytina@kmaxtv.com

Twitter: @TVTina_Ju

Working in radio was Tina Macuha’s dream. In high school, Tina pretended to be on the radio with her homemade station she called K-Mac. Friends and relatives didn’t take her seriously, which led Tina to believe that a job on the air would be an impossible feat. Her outlook on life changed in 1983 when her mother died from breast cancer. Her mother always encouraged her to follow her dreams so Tina changed her major for the last time and did just that.

A Sacramento native, Tina graduated with a double major in Communications and Geography from CSU, Sacramento. After graduating, she started working in radio and was on the morning show of Sacramento’s FM 102 in the early 1990′s. Tina spent a total 12 years in radio and transitioned to her television home on Good Day Sacramento when it first aired in August 1995. She can be seen every morning reporting the Sacramento, Central Valley and Bay Area commute. Tina shares her Thought of the Day by placing it next to her on the set. She awards a free lunch called Grub Run to a lucky office usually once per week. Tina also comes up with Question of the Day in order to get to know her co-workers better and enjoys stumping their music knowledge during Teen’s Tune.

In March 2000, she received the Women of Color Day 2000 Award for Caring and Responsive Journalism and as An Outstanding Woman of Color. Tina served as the on-court emcee for the Sacramento Monarchs WNBA team during the 1999, 2000 and 2001 seasons. She is a frequent speaker at local events and enjoys speaking at schools to encourage youth to follow their dreams.

In April 2009, Tina shared her breast cancer story on the show. As a survivor, she continues to share her journey at many breast cancer events and fundraisers. Tina loves “lunching” and checking out new restaurants, listening to music, baking sweet treats, and most of all, spending time with her daughter Carina and her family.

Tina’s Latest Segments

