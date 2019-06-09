Yelp Pizza WeekWe are joined in the studio with people from Pizza Rock for Yelp Pizza Week starting on June 10th

17 hours ago

Hydroplane RacingAlan Sanchez is checking out the High-speed action-packed hydroplane racing that's returning to Lathrop!

17 hours ago

Sacpride 2019 Pt.2Ashley Williams is back at the SacPride event talking to more participants before they get started.

17 hours ago

Sacanime Summer 2019 Pt.2Angel Cardenas is back at the 2019 Summer SacAnime event learning more about the different features of the event.

17 hours ago

The Plant Lady Pt 5Marlene is showing Tina how to take care of green peppers.

17 hours ago