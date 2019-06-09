Menu
Yelp Pizza Week
We are joined in the studio with people from Pizza Rock for Yelp Pizza Week starting on June 10th
17 hours ago
Hydroplane Racing
Alan Sanchez is checking out the High-speed action-packed hydroplane racing that's returning to Lathrop!
17 hours ago
Sacpride 2019 Pt.2
Ashley Williams is back at the SacPride event talking to more participants before they get started.
17 hours ago
Sacanime Summer 2019 Pt.2
Angel Cardenas is back at the 2019 Summer SacAnime event learning more about the different features of the event.
17 hours ago
The Plant Lady Pt 5
Marlene is showing Tina how to take care of green peppers.
17 hours ago
