Kings Once Again Using Sleep Train Arena SiteThe Kings are using the old Sleep Train Arena site in Natomas. The Stockton Kings, that is.

Wednesday's Show Info (10/24/18)

21 Years Later, Teen Killer Faces New SentencingIt's been 21 years since Erik Ingebretsen was beaten and stabbed to death by his two best friends.

Modesto Woman Assaulted, Robbed In Home Invasion; 1 Suspect Arrested, 2 More Still SoughtPolice say an 86-year-old Modesto woman was the victim of a violent home invasion robbery this past weekend.

Migrant Caravan Traveling Through Mexico Could Be Weeks Away From US BorderUS President Donald Trump has pointed to a massive caravan of migrants trekking north through Mexico as a major issue in the upcoming midterm elections.

Man Allegedly Gropes Woman On Plane, Tells Police Trump Says It’s OK To Grab Women By Private PartsA Florida man is accused of groping a female passenger while on a flight Sunday from Houston to Albuquerque and later telling authorities that the president of the United States says it’s OK to grab women by their private parts.

Caught On Camera: Suspect Steals Halloween Decorations From Natomas HomeA man was caught on camera allegedly stealing Halloween decorations off of a Natomas front porch and the homeowner is hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

Over 7K-Strong, Migrant Caravan Pushes On; Still Far From U.S.Thousands of Central American migrants resumed an arduous trek toward the U.S. border Monday.

8-Year-Old Boy With Antisocial Disorder Handcuffed By Chico PoliceThe child was taken into custody by Butte County Sheriff's Deputies near his elementary school, and now his parents plan to press charges.

Senior Allegedly Shoots Grandson For Putting Cup Of Tea On Her FurnitureA Minnesota woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly shot her grandson in a dispute over a teacup.