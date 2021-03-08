Question of the Day - 3/9We close out a Tuesday show with Tina's Question of the Day: How have you changed this past year, due to the pandemic? We hope you have a great day, please join us again tomorrow morning at 4:30! Thanks for watching!

14 hours ago

Busy Binders - Interactive Binders For Your Kids!Need another way to keep your kids engaged in distance learning? You need Busy Binders! Ashley Morris from Creative Learning 123 joins Courtney to show us their customizable binders, and how they can help your kids meet their academic goals!

14 hours ago

Knife Sharpening Event at Kitchen TableIf you've got a knife that just doesn't cut it like it used to, a East Sac business has an event for you! Stan Spencer from The Perfect Edge Knife Sharpening joins Courtney and Julissa to tell us how you can get sharpened up!

14 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 3/9Here's a quick recap of the funny bits from today's show...it's the Good Day Rewind!

14 hours ago

The Kitchen TableLooking for an Easter gift for a loved one or friend? Look no further! We're at the Kitchen Table where you can get thoughtful gifts for your friends and loved ones!

15 hours ago