Question Of The Day - 7/25We close out Monday's show with Tina's Question of the Day: What's on your radar? What do you have coming up?

6 hours ago

Making Camping Food With Chimulita Halal Food Truck!Eric Carey, owner of Chimulita Halal Food Truck in Stockton rejoins Tina with another quick and easy recipe you can make while camping, or even at home!

7 hours ago

Haus of Maye, 9amDina Kupfer went to Cameron Park to visit Haus of Maye. They now have a retail store!!

7 hours ago

Cyclist CJ HowardEarlier in July, CJ became a national championship in the road race, and now he's getting ready to represent Team USA in the Para-cycling Road World Cup next month.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago