SUTTER CREEK – Firefighters are battling a fire at a fiber plant in the Sutter Creek area Monday afternoon.

There are multiple firefighting units at Ampine Timber Products Company. There were no nearby evacuations ordered, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The Amador Fire Protection District said the firefighter’s injuries were minor and they were transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

Everyone was able to evacuate safely from the building.