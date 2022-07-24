WOODLAND – Hiding in a garbage can couldn’t throw Woodland police off the scent of a suspect.

On Sunday, just before 10 a.m. a Woodland police officer stopped a vehicle with no license plates in the area of W Eldorado Drive and Ashley Avenue. The passenger jumped out of the car and ran off. They were later found hiding in a garbage can on the side of a residence in the 800 Block of W Eldorado.

Officers found a Glock handgun near where he was caught. The driver who was stopped drove away and was eventually stopped near Gibson Road and Spruce Drive.

The passenger was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and high capacity magazines and resisting a peace officer.

The driver was arrested on warrants and fleeing a peace officer.