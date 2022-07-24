DIXON – Two Solano County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with protecting a home from a grass fire.

On Sunday, Solano County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Schilling and Lopez were in the area of Hawkins and Pitt School roads in Dixon when they noticed that a roadside fire was getting close to a house, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

They stopped and tried to contact the homeowners, but got no answer. The deputies then used a water hose outside the home to hold the fire back from the home.

Firefighters from the Dixon Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.