SACRAMENTO – A man was pulled from the Sacramento River on Sunday after being submerged for a few minutes.

The Sacramento Fire Department says the man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was brought out of the river by bystanders near Camp Pollock. They performed CPR on him until Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and took over life-saving measures.

The man was flown by a Sac Metro Fire helicopter to a trauma facility. His condition is unknown.