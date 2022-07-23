SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local firefighting crews are helping fight the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

Nearly two dozen firefighters from the Sacramento region left in the middle of the night. I talked with multiple agencies Saturday about the work underway. The relentless Oak Fire has kept crews busy, and when the call comes, they’re ready to help their own.

“It’s very critical to send as much help as we possibly can. So we want those resources to be appropriate for the incident and the incident as it expands,” said Capt. Parker Wilbourn.

They already sent a strike team to the Oak Fire, bringing equipment specifically designed to go into urban areas and conduct rescues if needed. Several agencies in the Sacramento Region are banding together, assessing their equipment, and hitting the road including Sac Metro Fire, Cosumnes Fire, and Lodi Fire.

“We’re expecting that they’re going to work at least a 24-hour assignment on the fire line to help bring it under control, evacuate people, protect homes,” said Deputy Chief Dan Quiggle with Cosumnes Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Quiggle says, like other departments, they sent a state engine with their personnel so they still have all their local engines on site which are now staffed with firefighters working extra shifts or overtime. They’re going above and beyond to help their own, and above all, save communities along the way.

“It is definitely a sacrifice and the fire department as a whole is a family…and the other families are here supporting each other,” said Mary Campbell, a Lodi spokesperson.

The strike teams that left the Sacramento area in the middle of the night are not expected to return for 14 days. Other crews are already on standby, ready for more orders to come down.