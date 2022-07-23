SACRAMENTO – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Sacramento on Saturday.

According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park.

There were reports of heavy fire in the garage and first floor that extended into the attic, firefighters say.

The home had an “unconventional floorplan”, including a basement, and presented several challenges for crews, but they were able to knock it down.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.