SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a crash in Sacramento County left one pedestrian dead and two others injured.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. along Stockton Boulevard near McMahon Drive. According to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson, a white SUV was reportedly driving down Stockton Boulevard when it hit a sedan that was making a left turn to McMahon Drive. The SUV then went onto the sidewalk and hit three pedestrians. The driver then reportedly got out of the SUV and ran away.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead and the two others were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

A perimeter was set up in the area to find the driver, who is still at large.