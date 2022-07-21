Free Blockbuster
http://www.freeblockbuster.org
Thrift Exchange
Instagram: @sacramentothriftexchange
Instagram: @goddessnightout – This is a collaboration with Goddess Night Out to promote female-led events in our community
Vendors can apply at: http://www.goddessnightout.org/vendors
State Fair Shopping Spree
http://www.CalExpoStateFair.com
Freshy World
http://www.freshyworld.com
Instagram: @freshyfootwear
TikTok: @freshyworld
Sutter Street Theatre
http://www.sutterstreettheatre.com
Instagram: @sutterstreettheatre
Facebook: Sutter Street Theatre
Flirting with Fame: A Hollywood Publicist Recalls 50 Years of Celebrity Encounters
http://www.Amazon.com
Boba Tea Train
On The River Fox Train
Next train is August 26
http://www.riverfoxtrain.com/experiences/boba-tea-train/