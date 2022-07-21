4:52 p.m. Update: The closure of Bell Mooney Road has been lifted and the roadway is now open. The evacuation advisories remain in effect.

The animal evacuation center is now closed.

———–

JAMESTOWN – Firefighters have gained the upper hand on a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County.

The fire started around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Montezuma Junction and Highway 108 in Jamestown and has grown to 63 acres, according to Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

Firefighters say forward progress has been stopped, however, “critical infrastructure” remains threatened.

Evacuation advisories are being given for Hurst Ranch, Carlee Lane, Bell Mooney Road, and Jacksonville Road on the South side of Hwy 108.

A shelter for animal evacuations has been set up at the Tuolumne County Animal Control shelter at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown.

Under an evacuation advisory, residents are warned to prepare to leave their homes, if necessary.