Sac Metro Fire Camp For KidsSac Metro Fire held a camp for kids last week to show them the ropes of firefighting. Rachel Wulff was there to check it out.

5 hours ago

Question Of The Day - 7/18We close out a Monday show with Tina's Question of the Day: What's your favorite thing to eat or cook when you go camping?

8 hours ago

What The Heck Is That? Part 2 - 7/18Randy Aspinall from Emigh Hardware joins us once again, so we can badly guess the items he's chosen from their vast inventory! Time for another round of "What The Heck Is That?"

8 hours ago

What The Heck Is That? Part 1 - 7/18It's one of our favorite games! Randy Aspinall from Emigh Hardware joins us to play a round of "What The Heck Is That?"

8 hours ago

Classic Princess Parties!Booking a princess for a special event is easier than you think! April Snow owns "Classic Princess Parties" in Oakdale, and she joins Tina to let us know how you can have a princess at your special event!

8 hours ago