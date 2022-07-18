LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Keegan Murray #13 of the Sacramento Kings and Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic look to rebound a free throw during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the NBA 2K23 Summer League MVP.

The league made the announcement Monday that the rookie, along with being MVP, had also been selected as an All-Summer League First Team selection. He finished with the highest scoring average by a top-10 pick at Summer League in Las Vegas since 2012.

In each game he played, Murray started, averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.9 minutes per game, according to the Kings. He also converted 50 percent of his field goal attempts while also shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Murray also made three appearances during the 2022 California Classic Summer League, accruing averages of 19.7 points and 8.0 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game.

An Iowa native, Murray was selected fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He attended the University of Iowa.