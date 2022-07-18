HUGHSON (CBS13) – Authorities are in Hughson investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in a canal.

According to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, on Monday just after 8 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call reporting that a body was found face-down in a water-filled canal near the intersection of E Hatch Rd. south of Tully Rd. in Hughson.

Patrol deputies arrived on the scene and worked with fire and paramedics to recover the body, which turned out to be a Hispanic woman in her late 50’s, or early 60’s, with short, light brown hair.

Investigators are still working to determine the woman’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who know about anyone missing in the Hughson area, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

Hughson is a town located about 9 miles east of downtown Modesto in Stanislaus County.