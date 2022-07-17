SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two women were rescued Saturday morning after falling from their paddle boards in Putah Creek

A California Highway Patrol helicopter responded to the area with Winters Fire, Vacaville Fire, Vacaville Fire Protection and Yolo Sheriff, and located the victims as a fire rescue swimmer made their way to their location.

The victims were placed in a rescue harness and hoisted by H-32 to the Canyon Creek Resort where they were medically assessed, according to a social media post.

It was the helicopter crew’s second hoist rescue of the day.

That morning CHP H-32 responded with Vacaville Fire Protection, CHP Solano and Vacaville Fire to a report of a motorcycle over a cliff at Highway 128 and Putah Creek Road.