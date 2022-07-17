PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Mandatory evacuations have been lifted in relation to a vegetation fire off Riosa Road in the Sheridan area.

Flames broke out just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday when firefighters responded to an out building on fire in the 3800 block of Riosa Road, according to Cal Fire.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Department soon ordered mandatory evacuation orders on all of Andressen, Rolling Hills and Meadowlark areas. Those were lifted at 2p.m.

The size of the fire is unknown at this time, and additional details have not been released.