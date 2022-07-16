WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Woodland man was taken into custody in Woodland after he allegedly ran from police Friday night.

At 11:12 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle run a red light at East Main Street and County Road 102, but when he attempted to stop the driver, he drove away leading the officer on a pursuit, according to a social media post.

Police say the driver ran a second red light at East Beamer Street and County Road 102.

Although one of the driver’s tires began to fall apart, the driver continued and ran over a street sign on East Beamer Street, further damaging the vehicle. It became disabled in the 1300 block of East Beamer Street where the driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and tried to run away from pursuing officers.

The 40-year-old driver, identified only as a Woodland resident, was apprehended and booked in the Yolo County Jail on felony charges.

There were no injuries.