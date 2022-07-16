SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car chase that involved both the Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department ended with the 16-year-old driver dying in a crash Friday night.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began just after 8:45 p.m. with Sacramento police, but they ended the pursuit.

A Sheriff’s deputy found the car and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, and the crash started again.

The car crashed in the area of Norwood Avenue and Main Avenue. One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second juvenile was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed as a 16-year-old male from Sacramento.