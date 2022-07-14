FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The Fairfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the robbery of a 70-year-old man in front of his home.

Thirty-year-old Omari Garland was booked on July 12 and charged with felony robbery. The incident was caught on camera and police believe Garland took the elderly man’s cellphone during the robbery.

In addition to being charged for the July 7 robbery of the elderly man, police are investigating Garland or several other crimes.

The investigation is ongoing.