Question Of The Day - 7/13We close out Wednesday's show with Tina's Question of the Day: What form of exercise works best for you?

8 hours ago

Cereal Treat Week Continues - Tina's Turn!Day Three of Cereal Treat Week has Tina waffling some cereal into her waffle batter! Looks good!

8 hours ago

More Clean Beauty Products With Share The Glam!Mickey Williams with "Share The Glam" joins Courtney again to talk about more clean beauty products!

9 hours ago

Trivia Toast 7/13Courtney has todays Trivia

9 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 7/13If you think you might have missed a funny moment during the show today, you can find it here! It's the Good Day Rewind!

9 hours ago