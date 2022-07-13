SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wednesday is National French Fry Day. It’s the celebration of a favorite finger food that’s hard to resist.

Whether they’re shoestring, waffle, wedge, curly, or crinkle cut, french fries are hugely popular in the U.S. In fact, according to the National Geographic, Americans eat about 29 pounds of french fries each year.

Despite its name, french fries aren’t French at all. Belgians claim they were the first to fry potatoes way back in the 1700s, and Thomas Jefferson is said to have served them at the White House in 1802.

You can get free fries at McDonald’s and Wendy’s this week if you order through their apps for National French Fry Day.