EL DORADO (CBS13) – A fatal crash was blocking Highway 49 in town of El Dorado.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Wednesday evening along the highway at China Hill Road.

One person was killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown. As of 4:30 p.m., Caltrans was urging drivers to avoid the area, if possible. There was no estimated time of when the roadway would reopen.

El Dorado is about four miles southwest of Placerville.