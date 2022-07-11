SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The cost to mail a First-Class letter has gone up again.

As of Monday, Forever Stamps now cost 60 cents – a two-cent increase.

According to the US Postal Service, the price increase aims to help deal with inflation and increased operating expenses.

Metered mail, postcard stamps, and international stamps also saw price increases as of Monday. It’s about a 6.5 percent increase, USPS says, which is still lower than the Bureau Labor Statistics’ annual inflation rate number of 7.9 percent in February.

In 2021, the price of a First-Class stamp was 55 cents. In 2007, when Forever stamps were introduced, the cost was 41 cents.

Over 20 years ago, back in 2002, the price of stamps was 37 cents.