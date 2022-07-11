Question Of The Day - 7/11Tina closes out a Monday show with her Question of the Day: What's your favorite salad dressing?

7 hours ago

Kicking Off "Cereal Treat Week"The last time you saw us attempt an "every day a week" segment, John was testing the "shivviness" of his new underwear. Hopefully this goes better. It's "Cereal Treat Week!" Courtney goes first with her Cinnamon Toast Crunch and coconut milk popsicles!

7 hours ago

Just Doing Some Day Drinking...How this started: John's battery in his earpiece died. How this ended: It's hard to explain, but everyone had to try Julian's drink...

7 hours ago

Hair History At It's My Hair SalonThe 10 Decades Of Hair Challenge continues at It's My Hair Salon as they celebrate their 10th anniversary! This time, Mi Helton brings us the hairstyles of the 80's, 90's and 2000's!

8 hours ago

Rescue Reunion - CarmichaelA Sac Metro firefighter pulled a man out of a burning home in July 2021. Today, Tyler Williamson, the firefighter, is meeting David Mealy, Jr., the man he rescued, for the first time since the fire. Dina Kupfer is at David's home as it's being rebuilt to meet the pair!

8 hours ago