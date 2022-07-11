Changing Faces Theater Co.

http://www.changingfacestheater.org

Instagram: @changing_faces_theater

Facebook: @ChangingFacesTheaterCompany

Snake Fest

Saturday, July 16th

http://www.savethesnakes.org

Gamefit Sac

Lem: @gamefitsac

Instagram Twitter @lem_adams

Rico Flores JR @lil_reek_ Instagram Twitter @lil_reek_

10 Decades of Hair

It’s My Hair Salon

https://itsmyhair.net/

Instagram: @itsmyhair & @itsmyhair2

SPARKLE Bridal Gown Sale

July 21-31

3200 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

916-538-6615

sparklebridalcouture.com

Gowns on sale $299-$999

sparklebridalcouture.com IG: @sparklebridal FB: @sparklebridal

Stars and Stripes Rescue

http://www.starsandstripesdogrescue.org

http://www.facebook.com/starsandstripesrescue

Effie Yeaw Nature Center

2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael

Open Tue-Sun, 9 am-5 pm

http://www.sacnaturecenter.net

Following recipe from Barefoot in the Kitchen website.

Producer FS only the ingredients. You can leave out measurements. Thanks! Tina

Tina Makes Ranch Dressing

https://barefeetinthekitchen.com/homemade-ranch-salad-dressing/#wprm-recipe-container-20539

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup buttermilk or regular milk

3/4 – 1 teaspoon dried dill weed

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon dried chives

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/8 teaspoon finely cracked pepper

Freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste approximately 1-3 teaspoons, adjust to taste

Court’s Cereal & “Milk” Popsicles

4 cups non-dairy or dairy milk (Courtney used coconut/almond milk blend)

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal

Your favorite popsicle holders

*Yields 8 4-ounce popsicles

Dadpack Vitamins

http://www.dadpack.com