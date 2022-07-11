WHEATLAND (CBS13) – Willie Nelson will be making a stop in the Central Valley for the Outlaw Music Festival come October.

Organizers announced several new dates for the festival, which has already started touring, on Monday.

The tour is now scheduled to hit the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Oct. 15.

“I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” said Nelson in a statement.

Along with Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid are getting top billing for the festival’s Wheatland stop.

Tickets for the new dates are set to go on sale July 15.