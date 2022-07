CERES (CBS13) — A man shot in Ceres early Sunday morning is in critical, but stable condition, according to Ceres Police.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Willow Lake Way just after 12:30 a.m. where they found the 41 year old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and at this point details are limited, according to a press release.