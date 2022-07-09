TURLOCK (CBS13) — A man who allegedly stabbed a Food 4 Less employee in Merced last month has been arrested.
Juan Guzman, 19, of Turlock was taken into custody after a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
The stabbing occurred June 29th outside of the Food 4 Less grocery store located in the 1100 block of West Olive Ave in Merced, according to police.
The victim, identified as an employee of Food 4 Less, was taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
With the assistance of the community, police were able to identify Guzman as the suspect. He was arrested in Turlock and booked in Merced County for attempted homicide.