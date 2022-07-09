TURLOCK (CBS13) — A man who allegedly stabbed a Food 4 Less employee in Merced last month has been arrested.

Juan Guzman, 19, of Turlock was taken into custody after a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

The stabbing occurred June 29th outside of the Food 4 Less grocery store located in the 1100 block of West Olive Ave in Merced, according to police. The victim, identified as an employee of Food 4 Less, was taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.