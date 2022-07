Question of the Day - 7/8What do you like to do when you take a break?

12 hours ago

Johnnie's Jams - 7/8Director Meris is back with all the hot cuts!

13 hours ago

Jami AlixJami Alix joined us live via Zoom to talk about her new Netflix show "Boo, Bitch."

13 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 7/8In case you missed the show, here are some of the silliest moments!

13 hours ago

North Highlands Fire Displaces 4 People, Witness Describes Chaotic SceneA North Highlands fire at an apartment fire left four people displaced.

13 hours ago