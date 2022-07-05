Question Of The Day - 7/4We close out this holiday show with Tina's Question of the Day: How did you like to spend the 4th of July when you were a kid? Thanks for hanging out with us today, have a fantastic 4th of July! See you tomorrow morning!

East Sac 4th Of July ParadeEast Sacramento has been celebrating the annual 41st Street Parade for nearly 90 years now. Thousands are expected to join in the celebration this year, as they don their red, white and blue down 41st and 42nd Streets! Molly Riehl is taking us on a trip down memory lane as she joins in the fun!

4th of July Potluck Continues - Tracy Brought Dessert!We've been having a potluck in the Good Day studio all morning, and it's finally time for dessert! Tracy has brought a key lime bundt cake...she thinks it's terrible. She's WAY too hard on herself...IT'S FANTASTIC!

Summer Recipes With The Gypsy CowgirlBambi Porter, "The Gypsy Cowgirl," joins Tina again with another tasty summer recipe!

"The Big Hysto" Director Melissa Muganzo Murphy Joins Us!A local survivor of fibroids is sharing her story and many others in an upcoming documentary. Melissa Muganzo Murphy joins Courtney to tell us more about "The Big Hysto."

