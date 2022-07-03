SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) –Roads in Solano County are closed as rescuers are searching the water for a missing teenager in the Lake Solano County Park area.

Just after midnight Sunday, Solano County Sheriff deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road, west of Canal Lane. Deputies spotted a red truck fully submerged in the water followed a traffic collision and found an 18-year-old male clinging to the shoreline, according to a social media post.

Deputies assisted the teen who told the deputies that his friend, 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros, of Winters, was still in the truck.

Vacaville Fire Protection District firefighters trained in swift water rescue attempted to access the truck, but were unable to get to it. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was also called out while deputies searched the shoreline.

The truck was later recovered from the water, but it was unoccupied.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue with assistance from Yolo County and Sacramento County sheriff’s offices are continuing the search. They ask people avoid the area of Putah Creek Road, from Pleasants Valley Road to Canal Road, as search efforts continue.