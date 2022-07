EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – One rafter drowned Saturday on the American River.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, three people were rafting on the south fork of the American River near Folsom Lake, when they became stranded on a rock.

All three of the rafters tried to swim to shore; two made it safely, but the third was swept down the river and drowned. Their identity has not been released.