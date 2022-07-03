LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son.

At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned.

The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m.

This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.